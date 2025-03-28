How to: Ski-and-fly

“How do you attach your skis?” It’s one of the most frequently asked questions the pilot and adventure filmer Jake Holland gets asked. So in this video he sets out to answer. He runs through how he attaches his skis to a pod harnness for a foot launch, how to launch in skis and then stash mid-flight. He offers some tips for launching in the snow and also discusses some of the complications that can arise from flying with skis.

“For the past few years I have really been enjoying making combos with the paraglider. By far my favourite variant of this is using an XC wing to fly up for skiing. Here’s how I do it, along with a few other tips. Disclaimer – this does add extra dangers and complexities to flying,” he warns.