Video: First Look – Kortel Kolibri Evo harness
Friday 25 February, 2022
The Kortel Kolibri Evo is an updated version of the original Kolibri, a dedicated vol-bivouac paragliding harness.
The changes can be retrofitted to the original version if you are already an owner. We got to fly one in the southern French Alps.
