Marcus King testing the Woody Valley Crest reversible harness. Photo: Charlie King
Harnesses and reserves, Reviews

Video: First look at Woody Valley’s Crest harness

Friday 6 May, 2022

Woody Valley’s Crest is a lightweight reversible paraglider harness with a detachable rucksack.

Aimed at adventure pilots, hike-and-flyers and for travelling with, the harness’s safety features include a self-inflating airbag and inbuilt reserve pocket. We tested it in the south of France.

Our full review will be in Cross Country 230 (June 2022).

