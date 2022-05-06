Video: First look at Woody Valley’s Crest harness

Marcus King testing the Woody Valley Crest reversible harness. Photo: Charlie King

Woody Valley’s Crest is a lightweight reversible paraglider harness with a detachable rucksack.

Aimed at adventure pilots, hike-and-flyers and for travelling with, the harness’s safety features include a self-inflating airbag and inbuilt reserve pocket. We tested it in the south of France.

Our full review will be in Cross Country 230 (June 2022).