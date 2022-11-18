Video: First Look at the Supair Delight 4
Friday 18 November, 2022
Supair’s best-selling pod harness now comes in two flavours: Standard and Sport.
Both versions of the new Delight 4 weigh the same – but the Standard has a large rear pocket while the Sport has a rear fairing for added stability and improved performance.
We flew the Delight 4 Sport in the southern French Alps.
You might also like
-
Apco have released a new lightweight, split-leg paragliding harness for tandem pilots, called the 2Light. Striped back, it weighs just 1.55kg
Read more
-
Niviuk recently unveiled two new pod harnesses: the Hawk and Arrow. They are similar harnesses, but the Arrow has a fairing, the Hawk does not
Read more
-
The “World’s lightest paragliding harness” has been upgraded. The F*Lite 2 is designed for weight-conscious para-alpinists, and weighs around 100g
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.33
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£5.00
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Access to subscriber masterclasses
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.83
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK