Photo: Charlie King
First Look: BogdanFly Cocoon V2
Friday 1 September, 2023
The BogdanFly Cocoon V2 is a lightweight pod harness designed for vol-biv and everyday flying.
It builds on the success of their first pod harness. It’s available in six sizes covering pilots from 160cm to 195cm, we flew the XXL in the south of France.
Full review in issue 244 (November 2023)
