Video: first look at Apco’s Kitto Harness
Friday 5 March, 2021
Released in 2020 the Kitto is the lightest harness in Apco’s pod harness range. It’s a lightweight hammock-style harness for cross-country pilots.
In this first-look video, Marcus King takes it for a fly in the skies of southern France and checks out some of the main features.
