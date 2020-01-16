Search
 
XC Tracer Maxx with high-res LCD screen

Thursday 16 January, 2020

XC Tracer will be officially releasing the XC Tracer Maxx at Thermik on 18 January 2020, and first deliveries are expected at the end of February.

The XC Tracer Maxx is small (120g, 92x68x18mm) and now has a high-res, sunlight-readable black-and-white LCD screen displaying data gathered by its accelerometer, compass, gyro, GPS and barometer.

It has five screens and is made to be easy to operate. The lag-free vario’s sound can be user-customised and Flarm is built in, so you can keep tabs on your flying buddies and a look-out for obstacles.

It produces IGC and KML track-log files, and is FAI competition approved. Communication with external devices is via BLE, and XC Tracer say firmware updates are simple drag-and-drop affairs.

RRP is CHF 689.00 (around €640 at the time of writing) and you can order from shop.xctracer.com.

