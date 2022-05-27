fbpx
The X-Pyr 2022 route revealed ... Pilots start in the west on the Atlantic coast and must race east, towards the Mediterranean
Comps and Events, News

X-Pyr: X Marks the Spot – 2022 route revealed

Friday 27 May, 2022

X Marks the Spot! The X-Pyr has revealed its new route – and there’s a twist. Pilots must complete an “X” in the middle of the course, making this the longest X-Pyr ever at 606km.

The route has eight turn points, with distances between them averaging 80km.

The race will start on the beach in Hondarriba, on the Atlantic coast on 26 June 2022. Pilots will then have to head east, ticking off each turnpoint until they hit the Mediterranean Sea.

Some of the sport’s best adventure racing pilots will take part, including Chrigel Maurer and Maxime Pinot, who went head-to-head in last year’s Red Bull X-Alps.

More than 40 pilots are competing in this year’s X-Pyr.

More at the X-Pyr website.

