Andy Tallia and Alexia Fischer win Algodonales World Cup

France’s Andy Tallia won the first competition of the 2025 Paragliding World Cup season in Algodonales, Spain, with the USA’s Alexia Fischer winning the women’s category. Their wins wrapped up a technical and at times inspired week of racing in Algodonales on Saturday.

The competition ran from 10-17 May against a backdrop of mountains, flatlands, and even an unforgettable 100k task with a landing on the beach. Pilots battled it out over six tasks in some variable but ultimately good flying conditions.

Launch in Algodonales. Photo: Anna Berger / PWCA

The opening day in Algodonales in southern Spain brought clear skies, moderate cloudbase, and favourable winds. France’s Baptiste Lambert opened the week with a strong performance, winning the 70km Task 1 with 996.6 points, narrowly edging out Andy Tallia (FRA). In the women’s category, US pilot Violeta Jimenez took sixth-place overall finish, claiming top female honours for the day.

Task 2 brought a shift in tempo and terrain, with another 70km technical course demanding creativity and guts. Ireland’s Bogdan Bialka took a bold solo route, breaking from the main group and securing a dominant win. “Until the last moment, I wasn’t sure if I totally messed up – or if I was actually first in goal!” he laughed afterward. On the women’s side, Alexia Fischer (USA) flew smart and steady to claim the top spot, foreshadowing a strong week to come.

Task 3 (74km) served up overcast skies and tricky crosswinds at launch, with pilots nervously pacing take-off. But once airborne, conditions improved dramatically. France’s Honorin Hamard seized the opportunity, launching late but climbing quickly and going on to claim victory in a race that rewarded timing and quick adaptation.

After a day grounded by weather, Task 4 resumed the action with a 56km wind-battered course. Clément Latour (FRA) emerged victorious, praising the strong but manageable conditions. “It worked very well – we could have flown double the distance,” he remarked, reflecting the high-speed pace and tight competition of the day.

Goal! Photo: Xavier Laporte / PWCA

The penultimate day of racing delivered one of the most scenic and memorable moments of the week. Task 5 stretched over 113km from the rugged interior to the southern coast, with pilots gliding over golden sands on final glide and touching down on the beach to cheers from the crowd.

Trying not to get sand on the Sub until the very last second… Photo: Anna Berger / PWCA

Flavio Funiati (FRA) took the overall win, while Violeta Jimenez once again triumphed in the women’s. Several pilots called it one of the most beautiful tasks of their careers.

The competition closed with a tense and wind-swept 83km Task 6, featuring a triangle course and a punishing final leg straight into headwind. The day tested stamina and resolve, with some pilots narrowly missing the goal line – none more heartbreakingly than France’s Luc Armant, whose short landing saw his podium hopes vanish by mere metres.

Ultimately, consistency and sharp flying earned Andy Tallia his first World Cup title. Dominating the overall category, he held off early leader Baptiste Lambert and Czech pilot Petr Kostrhun to stand on the top spot of the podium.

In the women’s class, Alexia Fischer proved unbeatable, soaring to victory over France’s Constance Mettetal and the USA’s Violeta Jimenez. Team Ozone continued its legacy, clinching the top spot in the teams ranking ahead of Niviuk 2 and Cross Country Magazine.

As the dust settles in Algodonales, pilots now set their sights on the next stop of the Paragliding World Cup circuit: Linzhou, China, from 7-14 June.

Overall

1 Andy Tallia (FRA, Ozone Enzo 3/Submarine)

2 Baptiste Lambert (FRA, Ozone Enzo 3/Submarine)

3 Petr Kostrhun (CZE, Ozone Enzo 3/Submarine)

Women

1 Alexia Fischer (FRA, Ozone Enzo 3/Submarine)

2 Constance Mettetal (FRA, Niviuk Icepeak X-One/Drifter 2)

3 Violeta Jimenez (USA, Ozone Enzo 3/Submarine)

Teams

1 Ozone Paragliders

2 Niviuk 2

3 Cross Country Magazine

pwca.org