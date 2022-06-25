X-Pyr 2022: What’s in the bag? Maxime Pinot reveals all

Just 6kg ... Maxime Pinot's full hike-and-fly kit including reserve and instruments weighs just 6kg

X-Pyr and Red Bull X-Alps pilot Maxime Pinot shares what’s in his bag ahead of the X-Pyr 2022, the paragliding hike-and-fly adventure race that crosses the Pyrenees from west to east.

For this race he’s flying the same wing he flew in the Red Bull X-Alps 2021 – an Ozone Zeolite XD. Plus, a custom-made ultralight racing harness from Neo that weighs just 1.25kg.