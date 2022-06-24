fbpx
Follow the X-Pyr on Live Tracking and get detailed weather forecasts for the race from XC Skies
Comps and Events, News

X-Pyr 2022: Live Tracking and Weather info

Friday 24 June, 2022

Want to know where to find live tracking and weather information for the X-Pyr 2022? All the links are here. The race starts at 10am on Sunday 26 June 2022. The race start will be live streamed from 9.15am local time on the X-Pyr Facebook page.

LIVE TRACKING

X-Pyr-Live-Tracking

There will be three live tracking platforms in operation during the race:

LiveTrack24 Live Tracking

Flymaster Live Tracking

SportsTrack Live Tracking

WEATHER

X-Pyr-weather-forecast

XCSkies is providing three levels of dedicated soaring forecast for the race

1. Daily summary

2. Turnpoint forecast

3. Overall map view

