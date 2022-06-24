Follow the X-Pyr on Live Tracking and get detailed weather forecasts for the race from XC Skies
X-Pyr 2022: Live Tracking and Weather info
Friday 24 June, 2022
Want to know where to find live tracking and weather information for the X-Pyr 2022? All the links are here. The race starts at 10am on Sunday 26 June 2022. The race start will be live streamed from 9.15am local time on the X-Pyr Facebook page.
LIVE TRACKING
There will be three live tracking platforms in operation during the race:
LiveTrack24 Live Tracking
Flymaster Live Tracking
SportsTrack Live Tracking
WEATHER
XCSkies is providing three levels of dedicated soaring forecast for the race
1. Daily summary
2. Turnpoint forecast
3. Overall map view
