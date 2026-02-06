The game is on! X-Pyr 2026 line-up revealed

There will be 30 rookies on the startline, including XC aces like Tilen Ceglar (SLO), Justin Puthod (FRA) and Idris Birch (GBR). Several pilots are under 30, including Arthur Moindrot (FRA), Charles de Beaufort (FRA), Daniel Rosinsky (POL) and Lucas Bonin (FRA).

The year also sees the highest number of female athletes taking part, with five entries including Elisa Deutschmann (GER) confirmed.

Simon Oberrauner during Red Bull X-Alps

The Brazilian pilot Gabriel Jansen (BRA) is also back again. He said: “Participating in the X-Pyr 2024 was a very special experience for me, and I am truly happy to be returning in 2026. I am fully committed and excited to deliver my absolute best performance once again – competing with my whole heart, just as I did before.”

Race director Íñigo Redín, said: “X-Pyr is not just a race – it’s an expedition. The athletes confirmed so far represent the very best in adventure racing and free-flight endurance. Their presence sets the tone for an unforgettable 2026 edition.”

With rapidly changing weather, complex route decisions, and continuous movement through high-mountain terrain, X-Pyr is seen as one of the ultimate hike-and-fly races on the calendar, rewarding not only speed but judgment, adaptability and self-sufficiency.

The X-Pyr 2026 is scheduled to begin in Hondarribia at 10am on Sunday 21 June, with pilots racing eastward across the Pyrenees toward el Port de la Selva, where the race will finish at 19:00 on Saturday 27 June. The exact route will be announced in the coming months.

Full pilot list

Gabriela Avagian (28, F) – NOR · Women

Maël Baguet (36, M) – FRA · Goalies

Idris Birch (35, M) – GBR · First Timer

Lucas Bonin (26, M) – FRA · Young Guns

Nicolas Bourqui (33, M) – CHE · Rookie

Benoît Brunet-Poirier (38, M) – CAN · Intercontinentals

Aner Bueno (39, M) – ESP · Locals

Léo Béard (31, M) – FRA · Rookie

Bruno Caby (34, M) – BEL · Rookie

Tilen Ceglar (36, M) – SVN · First Timer

David Chen (31, M) – CHN · Intercontinentals

Toma Coconea (51, M) – ROU · Legends

Noé Court (25, M) – CHE · Goalies

Jean de Biolley (30, M) – BEL · Goalies

Nelson De Freyman (34, M) – FRA · Returners

Charles de Beaufort (26, M) – FRA · Young Guns

Elisa Deutschmann (30, F) – GER · Women

Pedro Ferrão Patrício (49, M) – PRT · First Timer

Antoine Franc (41, M) – FRA · First Timer

Benjamin Gaudry (34, M) – FRA · Locals

Manel Gras (38, M) – ESP · Locals

Samuel Inouye (44, M) – USA · Intercontinentals

Mattin Iñiguez (40, M) – ESP · Locals

Gabriel Jansen (35, M) – BRA · Intercontinentals

Romain Larripa (34, M) – FRA · Locals

Tomáš Matera (37, M) – CZE · Returners

Christian Maurer (43, M) – CHE · Legends

Stanislav Mayer (36, M) – CZE · Legends

Guilhem Mobé (34, M) – FRA · Rookie

Arthur Moindrot (26, M) – FRA · Young Guns

Guillermo Monroset (43, M) – ESP · Locals

Francesca Mugianesi (34, F) – ITA · Women

Pauline Müller (35, F) – AUT · Women

Simon Oberrauner (35, M) – AUT · Legends

Lenart Oblak (34, M) – SVN · Goalies

Justin Puthod (26, M) – FRA · Young Guns

Antonio Ramos (41, M) – ESP · Locals

Pierre Remy (40, M) – FRA · Legends

Daniel Rosinsky (24, M) – SVK · Young Guns

Davide Sassudelli (27, M) – ITA · Goalies

Christian Schugg (28, M) – GER · Legends

Fredi Tuset (47, M) – ESP · Locals

Andreas Viehböck (39, M) – AUT · Returners

Celia Viermann (36, F) – GER · Women

Sebrand Warren (33, M) – NLD · Returners

Sebastian Weber (41, M) – CHE · Goalies

Silvan Wüthrich (31, M) – CHE · Rookie

Barış Çelik (36, M) – TUR · Returners

