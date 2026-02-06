The game is on! X-Pyr 2026 line-up revealed
From rookies to legends – this year's line up of 50 pilots is an exciting mix of locals, young guns, X-Alps stars and first-timers6 February, 2026, by Cross Country
X-Pyr is the ultimate hike-and-fly battle across the Pyrenees – and this year a stellar lineup has been announced to take on the famous race. In a sign of its increasing popularity, a record number of athletes have applied. This year sees the largest number of competitors in the event’s history – 50 pilots from 20 countries.
Among them are several legends. Defending champion Simon Oberrauner (AUT) is back. Four-time X-Pyr winner, Red Bull X-Alps legend, and 2025 Swiss hike-and-fly champion Chrigel Maurer (SUI) also returns to the event after a break.
Other big names include Christian Schugg (GER), who came second in the last edition but has battled to come back to 100% form following an injury during last year’s Red Bull X-Alps. Former Paragliding World Champion Piere Remy (FRA) is also in, as is the legendary X-Alps pilot Toma Coconea (ROM), who was nicknamed “the running man” in the early 2000s for his incredible ability to run most of the way to Monaco. Other familiar names include Markus Anders (GER), competing for the first time, Jean de Biolley (BEL) and Davide Sassudelli (ITA).
There will be 30 rookies on the startline, including XC aces like Tilen Ceglar (SLO), Justin Puthod (FRA) and Idris Birch (GBR). Several pilots are under 30, including Arthur Moindrot (FRA), Charles de Beaufort (FRA), Daniel Rosinsky (POL) and Lucas Bonin (FRA).
The year also sees the highest number of female athletes taking part, with five entries including Elisa Deutschmann (GER) confirmed.
The Brazilian pilot Gabriel Jansen (BRA) is also back again. He said: “Participating in the X-Pyr 2024 was a very special experience for me, and I am truly happy to be returning in 2026. I am fully committed and excited to deliver my absolute best performance once again – competing with my whole heart, just as I did before.”
Race director Íñigo Redín, said: “X-Pyr is not just a race – it’s an expedition. The athletes confirmed so far represent the very best in adventure racing and free-flight endurance. Their presence sets the tone for an unforgettable 2026 edition.”
With rapidly changing weather, complex route decisions, and continuous movement through high-mountain terrain, X-Pyr is seen as one of the ultimate hike-and-fly races on the calendar, rewarding not only speed but judgment, adaptability and self-sufficiency.
The X-Pyr 2026 is scheduled to begin in Hondarribia at 10am on Sunday 21 June, with pilots racing eastward across the Pyrenees toward el Port de la Selva, where the race will finish at 19:00 on Saturday 27 June. The exact route will be announced in the coming months.
Full pilot list
Gabriela Avagian (28, F) – NOR · Women
Maël Baguet (36, M) – FRA · Goalies
Idris Birch (35, M) – GBR · First Timer
Lucas Bonin (26, M) – FRA · Young Guns
Nicolas Bourqui (33, M) – CHE · Rookie
Benoît Brunet-Poirier (38, M) – CAN · Intercontinentals
Aner Bueno (39, M) – ESP · Locals
Léo Béard (31, M) – FRA · Rookie
Bruno Caby (34, M) – BEL · Rookie
Tilen Ceglar (36, M) – SVN · First Timer
David Chen (31, M) – CHN · Intercontinentals
Toma Coconea (51, M) – ROU · Legends
Noé Court (25, M) – CHE · Goalies
Jean de Biolley (30, M) – BEL · Goalies
Nelson De Freyman (34, M) – FRA · Returners
Charles de Beaufort (26, M) – FRA · Young Guns
Elisa Deutschmann (30, F) – GER · Women
Pedro Ferrão Patrício (49, M) – PRT · First Timer
Antoine Franc (41, M) – FRA · First Timer
Benjamin Gaudry (34, M) – FRA · Locals
Manel Gras (38, M) – ESP · Locals
Samuel Inouye (44, M) – USA · Intercontinentals
Mattin Iñiguez (40, M) – ESP · Locals
Gabriel Jansen (35, M) – BRA · Intercontinentals
Romain Larripa (34, M) – FRA · Locals
Tomáš Matera (37, M) – CZE · Returners
Christian Maurer (43, M) – CHE · Legends
Stanislav Mayer (36, M) – CZE · Legends
Guilhem Mobé (34, M) – FRA · Rookie
Arthur Moindrot (26, M) – FRA · Young Guns
Guillermo Monroset (43, M) – ESP · Locals
Francesca Mugianesi (34, F) – ITA · Women
Pauline Müller (35, F) – AUT · Women
Simon Oberrauner (35, M) – AUT · Legends
Lenart Oblak (34, M) – SVN · Goalies
Justin Puthod (26, M) – FRA · Young Guns
Antonio Ramos (41, M) – ESP · Locals
Pierre Remy (40, M) – FRA · Legends
Daniel Rosinsky (24, M) – SVK · Young Guns
Davide Sassudelli (27, M) – ITA · Goalies
Christian Schugg (28, M) – GER · Legends
Fredi Tuset (47, M) – ESP · Locals
Andreas Viehböck (39, M) – AUT · Returners
Celia Viermann (36, F) – GER · Women
Sebrand Warren (33, M) – NLD · Returners
Sebastian Weber (41, M) – CHE · Goalies
Silvan Wüthrich (31, M) – CHE · Rookie
Barış Çelik (36, M) – TUR · Returners