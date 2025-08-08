World first paraglider loop

In a world first Lucas Ruffieux has completed the first unpowered loop on a paraglider. Lucas flew a Moustache parakite specially trimmed by the designer Beni Kälin. He said: “It’s much faster than a serial one. That helped a lot! I have no idea if it would work with a serial one as well.”

He added: “Massive thanks to Benni for the motivation, the tips, the video, and the wing! We made a bit of paragliding history together. We can now say it: a full LOOPING is possible with a paraglider!” But he added the warning: “This is a high risk manoeuvre performed with a special prototype, stay safe guys!”

The true loop on the axis differs from an infinity tumble in that the pilot rotates over the top of the wing rather than the wing rotating round the pilot. The true loop had previously been made using a paramotor by Dimitris Kolliakos which he named the “Rocket Loop” in 2022.