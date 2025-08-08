Paraglider Loop
News

World first paraglider loop

Lucas Ruffieux makes first unpowered paraglider true loop-on-the-axis

8 August, 2025, by Cross Country

In a world first Lucas Ruffieux has completed the first unpowered loop on a paraglider. Lucas flew a Moustache parakite specially trimmed by the designer Beni Kälin. He said: “It’s much faster than a serial one. That helped a lot! I have no idea if it would work with a serial one as well.”

He added: “Massive thanks to Benni for the motivation, the tips, the video, and the wing! We made a bit of paragliding history together. We can now say it: a full LOOPING is possible with a paraglider!” But he added the warning: “This is a high risk manoeuvre performed with a special prototype, stay safe guys!”

The true loop on the axis differs from an infinity tumble in that the pilot rotates over the top of the wing rather than the wing rotating round the pilot. The true loop had previously been made using a paramotor by Dimitris Kolliakos which he named the “Rocket Loop” in 2022.

You may also like

Theo de Blic Acro World Tour champion

Théo de Blic crowned Acro World Tour Champion

Théo de Blic wins Acro World Tour for the seventh time, following the AWT Superfinal in Oludeniz. Now come the World Championships...
Read More
AcroGAME 2019. Photo: Laurent Merle

Full video: AcroGAME 2019

You’ve got to be innovative and you have to be an expert acro pilot just to take part in the AcroGame, Acro’s sharpest, most powerful acro battle
Read More
Niviuk E-Gravity

Niviuk E-Gravity: EN-B acro / freestyle wing

Niviuk's new E-Gravity is an agile, EN-B certified wing designed for learning acro and freestyle
Read More

Premium Articles

Adaptive Flying in Colombia

Lucio Pelz set up Wheels4Flying to help wheelchair users fly. Tarquin Cooper talks to the people and pilots involved
Read More

Design Insight: Gin GTO 3

“Attention to detail and precise trimming.” Marcus King talks to Gin Seok Song about Gin’s new two-line EN-C
Read More
Always learning. Christian and son Liam Photo: Jorge Atramiz

My flying life: Christian Behrenz 

Christian Behrenz reflects on what matters most—freedom in flying and the beauty of living each moment to its fullest.
Read More