AcroGAME 2019. Photo: Laurent Merle
Full video: AcroGAME 2019
Wednesday 4 September, 2019
VIDEO
You’ve got to be innovative and you have to be an expert acro pilot just to take part in the AcroGame, Acro’s sharpest, most powerful acro battle. Watch the full 20-minute film of this year’s acro battle in the sky.
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Digital edition From
per month £2.59
Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
Exactly the same magazines as print
Print edition From
£4.19
per month
Ten packed issues airmailed to you
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK