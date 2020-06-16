fbpx
‘First time I opened a new wing – incredible!’

Tuesday 16 June, 2020

The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is on this month – your chance to win a brand new paraglider just for subscribing to Cross Country.

Our most recent winner Eric Perez sent us some photos of him with his brand new Advance Xi, which he won in the prize draw in January this year.

Having taken delivery of his new wing earlier in the season, lockdown then meant it had to stay locked away for three more months.

But then at the end of May he finally got to open it and get the air inside it for the first time!

He messaged: “First time I opened a new wing. Incredible feeling. I did some ground handling and could feel already the difference compared to my low EN B.

“Today the plan is to go for a first flight at Organya [Spain] to understand the behaviour in a mellow environment.

“Thanks again to Cross Country and the Advance teams for this amazing present. I will take it to my next adventures!”

All magazine subscribers, print or digital, are automatically entered into the draw twice a year – this year’s summer draw happens on Friday 26 June 2020.

