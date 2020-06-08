Win a paraglider or paramotor wing! One lucky subscriber to Cross Country will win the wing of their choice in our 2020 summer prize draw. Plus there are plenty of runner-up prizes. We will be drawing the lucky winners from our list of subscribers on Friday 26 June.

Act today! To be in with a chance of winning that crispy new wing or one of our other fabulous prizes, make sure you have an up-to-date subscription to Cross Country magazine before 26 June. Subscriptions start from as a little as £2.59 per month, that’s just 60p a week.

Subscribe Now

First Prize

A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing: choose from Advance, AirDesign, Gin, Icaro, Independence, Nova, Ozone, Sky, Skyman.

Second Prize

A Supair Altirando Lite harness – a light, comfortable, fully reversible harness

Third Prize

A Naviter Hyper – a lightweight but fully-featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.

Plus

A selection of runner-up prizes

If you haven’t already got a subscription subscribe now for as little as £2.59 / €3.49 / $3.99 per month, that’s just 60p / 90c / $1 a week.

Subscribe Today

The Rules