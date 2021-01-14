fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
News

Win a Wing in the Cross Country Subscriber Prize Draw

Thursday 14 January, 2021

Thanks for supporting us by subscribing – it means a lot to us. Our subscribers in over 75 countries have kept Cross Country thriving since 1988. We like to say thanks by including every subscriber in our biannual Subscriber’s Prize Draws. And the next is coming soon!

On Friday January 29 2021, one lucky subscriber will win a new wing of their choice. Another subscriber will win a new harness, and two more will win brand new instruments. Runner-up prizes include XC accessories, brake mittens, sunglasses, speed arms and more.

To be in with a chance of winning that crispy new wing or one of our other fabulous prizes, make sure you have an up-to-date subscription to Cross Country magazine before January 29. Subscriptions start from as a little as £2.59 per month, and all subscribers receive 10 issues through 2021, plus our new Gear Guide. Pilots who subscribe between now and the draw date will be in with a chance too!

Subscribe Now

Cross Country Prize Draw 2021

First Prize

A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing: choose from Advance, Gin, Independence, Nova, Ozone, Skyman or SupAir.

OTHER Prizes

Cross Country subscribers prize draw 2021 runner-up prizes

If you haven’t already got a subscription subscribe now for as little as £2.59 / €3.49 / $3.99 per month.

Subscribe Today

The Rules

You might also like

Back to News
Back to News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK