Win a wing in the Cross Country subscriber Prize Draw 2020

Thursday 16 January, 2020

Win a paraglider or paramotor wing! One lucky subscriber to  Cross Country will win the wing of their choice in our 2020 prize draw. Plus there are plenty of runner-up prizes. We will be drawing the lucky winners from our list of subscribers on Friday 31st January.

Act today! To be in with a chance of winning that crispy new wing or one of our other fabulous prizes, make sure you have an up-to-date subscription to Cross Country magazine before January 31st. Subscriptions start from as a little as £2.59 per month.

Cross Country Prize Draw 2020

First Prize

A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing: choose from Advance, Gin, Icaro, Independence, Nova, OzoneSkyman.

Second Prize

Supair Altirando Lite

A Supair Altirando Lite harness – a light, comfortable, fully reversible harness

Third Prize

Naviter Hyper

A Naviter Hyper – a lightweight but fully-featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.

Fourth Prize

Plusmax Helmet

A Plusmax helmet

Plus

A selection of runner-up prizes – a pair of Velodrom sunglasses, Cross Country Bullet speed bar, XC Fastpack Bag, XC Brake Mittens, XCertina Compress bag, XC Retrieve sign, Cross Country T-shirt and a Cross Country cap.

If you haven’t already got a subscription subscribe now for as little as £2.59 per month.

The Rules

