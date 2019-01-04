Win a new paraglider in the Cross Country Magazine Subscribers’ Prize Draw 2019! One lucky winner will be in with a chance of winning a crispy, new paraglider or paramotor wing.

Just make sure your subscription is valid, or take out a new one now from just €3.16 per month.

Act now – the prize draw happens soon on 11 Jan 2019!

First Prize

A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing: choose a new EN A, B or C solo wing from Advance, Gin, Nova, Ozone, Skywalk, Supair or Triple Seven. Please note that Apco are only offering their new Hybrid wing for the draw.

Second Prize

A paragliding holiday for two people to Austria for one week with SkyClub Austria. The trip includes accommodation (bed and breakfast) plus full guiding and retrieve around several top flying destinations. Travel to Austria is not included.

Third Prize

A Naviter Hyper compact all-round flight computer.

Fourth Prize

A tough, strong, lightweight and good-looking Supair Helmet

Plus: Runner up prizes

A pair of Velodrom sunglasses, a Magnetic Go Pro Mount, Cross Country FastPack Bags, XC retrieve signs, a choice of books, a choice of Cross Country T-shirts and caps from our new range.

If you haven’t already got a subscription, subscribe now from as little as 3.16 euros to be in with a chance.

The Rules

The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is open to every reader of Cross Country magazine holding a subscription to the magazine (digital or print) at noon GMT on Friday 11 January 2019. The subscription must be fully paid for and valid for Cross Country issue 197.

No proof of purchase is required. Your name on the Cross Country magazine subscribers’ database is proof of your place in the prize draw.

A reader may hold more than one place in the prize draw. Multiple places are obtainable through holding multiple subscriptions.

Cross Country magazine is an international magazine so there are no geographical restrictions to the prize draw. However, the prize draw is being carried out in compliance with UK law.

The draw will be made using a random number generator to select the winners.

We don’t always have the details for everyone who subscribes digitally through third parties. For example, if you buy directly through the Zinio.com website or one of their third-party apps they do not release subscriber details to publishers. If you think this applies to you, get in touch (office@xcmag.com) and we will add your name to the draw.

Winners will be notified by email on 11 January 2019 and also by phone where possible. The winner’s name will be published on xcmag.com and in Cross Country Magazine.

Only solo paragliders certified EN A, B or C may be chosen as a prize. Apco are only offering a Hybrid wing for the draw.

Tandem, EN D and CCC paragliders are excluded.

The winner of the holiday will need to give us at least 60 days notice to book in your chosen dates for the trip, subject to availability. The offer is valid throughout 2019.

The prizes must be accepted as offered and are subject to availability.

The publisher’s decision is final and no other correspondence will be entered into.

All winners will be confirmed in writing and must agree to publicity.

Cross Country own the copyright to the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw and retain all rights to it and its name.

The prize draw is being run by Cross Country International, Tollgate Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ, Tel: +44 1273 256 090