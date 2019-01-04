Search
 
Win a new paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2019

Friday 4 January, 2019

Win a new paraglider in the Cross Country Magazine Subscribers’ Prize Draw 2019! One lucky winner will be in with a chance of winning a crispy, new paraglider or paramotor wing.

Just make sure your subscription is valid, or take out a new one now from just €3.16 per month.

Act now – the prize draw happens soon on 11 Jan 2019!

Prize draw manufacturers

First Prize
A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing: choose a new EN A, B or C solo wing from AdvanceGin, NovaOzone, SkywalkSupair  or Triple Seven. Please note that Apco are only offering their new Hybrid wing for the draw.

Sky Club Austria

Second Prize
A paragliding holiday for two people to Austria for one week with SkyClub Austria. The trip includes accommodation (bed and breakfast) plus full guiding and retrieve around several top flying destinations. Travel to Austria is not included.

Naviter Hyper and Supair helmet

Third Prize
A Naviter Hyper compact all-round flight computer.

Fourth Prize
A tough, strong, lightweight and good-looking Supair Helmet

Plus: Runner up prizes
A pair of Velodrom sunglasses, a Magnetic Go Pro Mount, Cross Country FastPack Bags, XC retrieve signs, a choice of books, a choice of Cross Country T-shirts and caps from our new range.

If you haven’t already got a subscription, subscribe now from as little as 3.16 euros to be in with a chance.

The Rules

