Win a brand new paraglider in our prize draw 2026

There’s never been a better time to join us. Subscribe to Cross Country magazine today and you’ll automatically be entered into our Subscribers’ Prize Draw to win a wing on 12:00 midday GMT Friday 7 August 2026.

You could win a brand new solo EN-A, B or C paraglider of your choice from our partners Advance, Gin, Ozone, Supair or Swing. That’s an amazing 49 gliders!

Which one would you choose?

Plus: You’ll immediately unlock all the benefits of being a subscriber:

✓ Premium magazine (print or digital)

✓ Full digital access

✓ 20+ hours of Masterclass coaching

✓ Live coaching events

✓ Cancel anytime

Every subscriber is automatically entered into the draw. Subscribe by Friday 7 August to be in with a chance.

Already subscribe? You’re already in the draw.

It’s not only gliders. You could also win a state-of-the-art Naviter Oudie N flying instrument.

Or you might win your choice of harness of a new Supair Altirando lite 2 or Supair Radical 4 with Airbag.

Plus you could win Velodrom sunglasses or vouchers for our online shop.

Take your flying up a level this year and next with Cross Country’s expert technique articles, inspiration and equipment insights – and be in with a chance of winning some seriously nice gear too.

Subscribe today for the price of a coffee each month – cancel anytime.

Jennifer Lauritzen from San Jose, California won her brand new wing in February 2024. She chose a new lightweight EN-C. She said: “I want to do some vol-biv in our local mountains this year. So I’m working on planning that route. That’s the biggest plan.”

Rowan Ratnik from Australia won his glider in 2024. He chose a brand new high EN-B. He said: “I thought it was a prank but then I was obviously very pleasantly surprised when I realised it was genuine!”

Harvard scholar and Naviter Oudie N winner Dr Eric Toshalis couldn’t have been more gracious when he won in February 2024. He said: “Wow! Terrific! Thank you! I love your curation of stories, insights, lessons, and the joy of free flight in Cross Country. It’s an inspiration every time it arrives in my mailbox. Keep up the fantastic work!”

In 2025 Louis Serrano from California chose a brand new Advance Theta ULS for his new glider. He said: “My initial impression is just fantastic. I really enjoyed the first flight. Gosh what a great thrill that was (to win) and thanks again to Cross Country.”

Cross Country magazine has been around since 1988 – and we’ve given away dozens of brand new paragliders to subscribers over those years. Every winner is delighted.

Unlock all this

Eight issues per year – to keep you inspired and informed – in print or digital

– to keep you inspired and informed – in print or digital Instant access to hundreds of premium articles from our archive

to hundreds of premium articles from our archive Six Masterclass Live events , and access to 20+ hours of quality coaching online

, and access to 20+ hours of quality coaching online People and culture – exploring the free flying experience, across our planet

– exploring the free flying experience, across our planet Tactics and theories – the latest thinking to boost your flying – from speed-to-fly to SIV

– the latest thinking to boost your flying – from speed-to-fly to SIV Travel and adventure – inspiring stories from the edges, from both weekend pilots and pioneers

– inspiring stories from the edges, from both weekend pilots and pioneers Design insights – investigating new equipment, aerodynamic innovations and instrument developments

– investigating new equipment, aerodynamic innovations and instrument developments Meteorology and conditions – unlocking a deeper understanding of the energy of the skies

– unlocking a deeper understanding of the energy of the skies Beautiful photography and the highest production values

and the highest production values Win a wing – two chances each year to win a brand new paraglider

Don’t miss the deadline: Subscribe before 1pm CET / 12:00 midday BST / 6am Eastern / 4am West Coast on Friday 7 August to be in with a chance.

Click here for all the rules and regulations