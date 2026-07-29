Naviter Nimo
Gear NewsNews

Naviter release no-frills Nimo

Simple and accessible instrument for new pilots

29 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Naviter have unveiled an instrument for new pilots. The Nimo is the simplest Naviter instrument and features all the “essentials” – an instant vario with a bright colour screen, airspace and obstacle warnings, thermal assistant and live connectivity. What it doesn’t have is “the complexity of maps and competition options”. The Nimo Fanet+ adds Fanet, Flarm and ADS-L, helping to ensure visibility to other pilots.

“Nimo keeps the important information clear, simple, and always readable,” say Naviter. “Whether you are training, ridge soaring after work, taking your first thermals or enjoying relaxed weekend flights, Nimo is there to help you build confidence one flight at a time.”

Naviter Nimo

Features include a simple interface, sunlight-readable colour screen, Wifi, Bluetooth and 4G/LTE connectivity, live wind and connectivity for the Naviter app. When paired with the phone, the Nimo becomes the source for in-flight data such as speed, altitude and location.

“Nimo is not a complicated navigation computer,” say Naviter. “It is a simple companion that helps you make better decisions in the air.” Compared to the Omni, they say the Nimo is not a “stripped down compromise” but a device engineered for new pilots.

“For beginner and leisure pilots, fewer distractions mean more confidence, faster learning, and more enjoyable flights,” they say. “When you are ready for terrain maps, advanced navigation and competition tools, Omni is waiting, or add SeeYou Navigator on your phone,” add Naviter.

“For schools and instructors, Nimo is easy to explain, easy to recommend, and easy for students to keep using after the course.”

Naviter Nimo

naviter.com

You may also like

Cross Country Prize Draw Summer 2026 Wings

Win a brand new paraglider in our prize draw 2026

Subscribe to Cross Country magazine today and you'll automatically be entered into our Subscribers' Prize Draw on Friday 7 August 2026
Read More
Aufwind AeroRemote

Instrument remote control

Swiss company Aufwind have devised a remote control that lets you toggle between your instruments in flight.
Read More
Nano Vario

Is this the world’s smallest and lightest vario?

An Austrian start-up of three passionate pilots is claiming to have designed the world's smallest and lightest vario.
Read More

Premium Articles

Windsriders two-liner paragliding gloves

Windsriders Two-liner paragliding gloves

Marcus King tries a pair of three-finger mittens from Windsriders
Read More
The start of the X-Pyr. Photo: Marcus King

The Head Game: Getting in tune for the X-Pyr

Coach and sports psychologist Ben Gaudry shares what he's doing to get ready for this year's X-Pyr
Read More
Launching in a previous X-Pyr

X-Pyr 2026: ‘It’s my happy place’

Tarquin Cooper talks to former winners Chrigel Maurer and Simon Oberrauner about the upcoming X-Pyr hike-and-fly race across the Pyrenees
Read More