Naviter release no-frills Nimo

Naviter have unveiled an instrument for new pilots. The Nimo is the simplest Naviter instrument and features all the “essentials” – an instant vario with a bright colour screen, airspace and obstacle warnings, thermal assistant and live connectivity. What it doesn’t have is “the complexity of maps and competition options”. The Nimo Fanet+ adds Fanet, Flarm and ADS-L, helping to ensure visibility to other pilots.

“Nimo keeps the important information clear, simple, and always readable,” say Naviter. “Whether you are training, ridge soaring after work, taking your first thermals or enjoying relaxed weekend flights, Nimo is there to help you build confidence one flight at a time.”

Features include a simple interface, sunlight-readable colour screen, Wifi, Bluetooth and 4G/LTE connectivity, live wind and connectivity for the Naviter app. When paired with the phone, the Nimo becomes the source for in-flight data such as speed, altitude and location.

“Nimo is not a complicated navigation computer,” say Naviter. “It is a simple companion that helps you make better decisions in the air.” Compared to the Omni, they say the Nimo is not a “stripped down compromise” but a device engineered for new pilots.

“For beginner and leisure pilots, fewer distractions mean more confidence, faster learning, and more enjoyable flights,” they say. “When you are ready for terrain maps, advanced navigation and competition tools, Omni is waiting, or add SeeYou Navigator on your phone,” add Naviter.

“For schools and instructors, Nimo is easy to explain, easy to recommend, and easy for students to keep using after the course.”

naviter.com