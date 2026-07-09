Swing Sphera 2 RS
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Swing launch “pure-bred” EN-C Sphera 2 RS

Performance wing aimed at experienced EN-C pilots yet stable in flight

9 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Swing Sphera 2 RS is a two-liner designed for big cross country days and competition, aimed at pilots with “solid EN-C experience”.

It has an aspect ratio of 6.9 and 75 cells (putting it outside the new SRS specifications) and was originally designed as an EN-D. However, it received an EN-C rating during certification.

Swing Sphera 2 RS
Erwin Voogt tries the Swing Sphera 2 RS at the Kössen testival

Characteristics include “accessible handling”, high speed and a good glide ratio. “Many two-liners in this class demand constant attention,” say Swing. “The Sphera 2 RS does not. That was the design goal, and it is what sets it apart.”

Swing say that while the first goal was to create a performance wing for ambitious XC pilots, at its heart is its signature Ram Air Section Technology (RAST) which regulates airflow within the paraglider to offer more stability. Swing say this improves collapse behaviour. Other features include nitinol wires, a sharknose profile and rear riser control.

Swing Sphera 2 RS

The main lines and the first gallery are made of unsheathed Edelrid Technora. The second gallery uses unsheathed Dyneema from Liros. “This combination provides precise force transmission, high shape stability, and long-lasting trim over many flying hours,” say Swing.

They add that the line diameter of 1.7 to 0.4mm significantly reduces aerodynamic drag. “This improves aerodynamic efficiency, especially against the wind and in turbulent air, where every detail counts.”

Lines are colour-coded magenta, blue, and orange, to ensure they remain easy to see and sort even without a sheath.

The Swing Sphera 2 RS is available in S (85kg-95kg), M (90kg-105kg) and L (100kg-118kg).

swing.de

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