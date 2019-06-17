Search
 
Gear News, News

Vivo: AirDesign’s new EN-B ‘freerider’

Monday 17 June, 2019

AirDesign say their new EN-B Vivo may be the only wing you ever need! It’s an entry-level B, and they say it’s forgiving and easy to fly, with great performance.

It is the replacement for the Vita 2, but has a new name because, “It is so much advanced from a design and technology standpoint”.

AirDesign say its easy launch, long and forgiving brake travel, excellent stability and dampening make it suitable for pilots stepping up from EN-A, but its performance, agility and wide speed range make it a wing to progress and fly distances on.

AirDesign say the Vivo is “effortless” to thermal: “The Vivo gives you all the feeling and input you need for an easy climb straight up to cloudbase. The wing reacts directly to brake inputs, and turning can be modified from flat turns to steep turns with minimal effort”.

It has 49 cells, an aspect ratio of 5.48 and AD’s stabilo winglets which they say improve performance and roll stability.

It is made from Dokdo 20 on the top surface and Skytex 27 underneath, and the smallest size weighs just 3.43kg, making it hike-and-fly friendly too.

 

AirDesign Vivo specsad-gliders.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK