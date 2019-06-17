Vivo: AirDesign’s new EN-B ‘freerider’

AirDesign say their new EN-B Vivo may be the only wing you ever need! It’s an entry-level B, and they say it’s forgiving and easy to fly, with great performance.

It is the replacement for the Vita 2, but has a new name because, “It is so much advanced from a design and technology standpoint”.

AirDesign say its easy launch, long and forgiving brake travel, excellent stability and dampening make it suitable for pilots stepping up from EN-A, but its performance, agility and wide speed range make it a wing to progress and fly distances on.

AirDesign say the Vivo is “effortless” to thermal: “The Vivo gives you all the feeling and input you need for an easy climb straight up to cloudbase. The wing reacts directly to brake inputs, and turning can be modified from flat turns to steep turns with minimal effort”.

It has 49 cells, an aspect ratio of 5.48 and AD’s stabilo winglets which they say improve performance and roll stability.

It is made from Dokdo 20 on the top surface and Skytex 27 underneath, and the smallest size weighs just 3.43kg, making it hike-and-fly friendly too.

ad-gliders.com