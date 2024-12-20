Vittorazi welcome young racing talents

Vittorazi have announced that UK pilots Bruce Daniels and Daniel Jones have joined their paramotor racing team, describing them as “Young pilots of the future”.

Bruce Daniels, 20, started flying sailplanes when he was 14, but converted to paramotors in 2020. “You can go up, fly for an hour, put it back in the car and go home again”, he said about paramotoring. When he’s not instructing, flying acro, studying at university or performing as part of the Jet Para Hawks jet paramotor display team, he’s competing.

“In 2024 I came fourth in the [British] Open,” he said. “But I won the national competition, so I was pretty pleased with that.”

Daniel Jones, 30, took up flying paramotors in 2019. He won the British Open and National competition in 2022 and 2023, and placed third in 2024 – even after losing points due to a collapse and reserve throw. This performance, among other things, “got me noticed by Vittorazi” he said.

As well as winning multiple British Championships in this short time, he has achieved feats such as flying the length of the British mainland (1,287km / 800 miles) to raise over £7,000 for Alzheimer Research.

In interviews he said the reason he flies is to leave all his worries and troubles behind. “You are in the moment, with no distractions from social media … Being in the air is just so peaceful.”

Dan added: “I hope to push my long distance and competition flying the next step further … The EFI will be an extremely useful tool in achieving that.”

The two pilots took part in a training event at Vittorazi headquarters in November to familiarise themselves with the not-yet-for-sale Moster185 EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection). Vittorazi have a patented EFI system as part of the new engine which they say is being tested by “the world’s best pilots”.

Technicians installed the engines onto the pilots’ frames during the event, allowing them to test their skills in the skies at the Fermo field.

Bruce said: “Having done my first flights with the Atom 80 and owning one for several years, I was already a fan.” He got an “in-depth” look into the new engine at Coupe Icare in September and said it will push his flying to the next level.

Vittorazi stated the pair’s curiosity, enthusiasm, and determination highlighted the importance of investing in young talents.

Bruce said: “I am very excited for this new chapter in my flying career.””

And Dan described it as “the beginning of a very interesting journey”.

Vittorazi