Video: MacPara Charger, Colorado and Samurai compared
Tuesday 1 September, 2020
VIDEO
Czech paramotor pilot Vaclav Vinklarek had some downtime during lockdown – and we can see he spent it wisely! He compared the MacPara Charger, Colorado and Samurai paramotor wings – and created this full one-hour video comparing and contrasting their different merits.
Find out more about these wings at
Macpara.com
