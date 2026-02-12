UP release K2 5 tandem

UP paragliders have released the K2 5, a completely updated tandem wing for pilots who “value precise handling and outstanding performance while also relying on robust materials”. It’s pitched not only at professional tandem pilots but recreational pilots seeking “a reliable companion for extensive XC flights with a passenger”.

The wing has undergone a “completely new design”, say UP. Features include more cells for “a smoother profile and better performance”. Another is a separate C-riser “for better take-offs in strong winds”.

Other features include rollercam trimmer buckles, which reduce the effort required for acceleration, colour-coded lines. “Double 3D-shaping over the front half of the upper sail ensures a clean leading edge even at high speeds, resulting in a significant increase in performance,” say UP.

The leading edge is made of double-coated Everlast from Porcher while the cell walls are made from a mix of Skytex 40 HF and Dominico 32 FM. “This robust, cleverly chosen setup strikes a balance between durability and moderate overall weight, with the K2 5 weighing only 7.45 kilos in the smallest size (38).”

UP say the K2 5 is easy to launch, with improved characteristics in light winds. “The canopy rises evenly without stalling … In flight, this tandem is super manoeuvrable, true to UP’s typical handling, and invites you to enjoy thermal and cross-country flying,” they say. “The brake pressure remains moderate in all conditions and across the entire weight range,” they add.

The UP K2 5 tandem is available in three sizes (38, 41, 44) with a weight range of 95kg to 240kg.

up-paragliders.com