UP Paragliders unveil new EN-C Torre

Sporty EN-C class wing for pilots who want to go "full gas"

29 January, 2026, by Cross Country

UP Paragliders are now taking orders on their new EN-C wing, the Torre. It’s a two-liner aimed squarely at experienced pilots looking to go “full gas” and explore “the upper limits of this class to achieve their XC goals”.

“It’s like a racing machine and a climbing wonder in one,” they say.

The Torre is UP’s first two-liner EN-C wing and they say that everything is new about it. “The new aerofoil of the wing and the reduced line setup minimise drag and maximise top speed and performance. The glide ratio remains excellent across the entire speed range,” they say.

They add: “As is typical for a two-liner, turbulence can be handled very well via the risers, allowing even the smallest updrafts to be converted into altitude.”

For the first time for an UP wing, the Torre features winglets. “They improve direction stability. This helps straight flight, especially accelerated. It also helps in spirals and, above all, when exiting them.”

With an aspect ratio of 6.5, Torre is positioned in the upper EN-C class and should be seen as an even sportier wing than their 2.5-line Trango X. “It is suitable for frequent flyers with high ambitions to develop their skills and fly longer distances as efficiently as possible. Thanks to its EN-C certification, it is also suitable for experienced pilots trying a pure two-liner for the first time.”

The wing has 67 cells, a weight of 4.7kg (size S) and is available in three colour combinations and five sizes from 65kg to 130kg. Pre-orders are open with shipping beginning in spring.

up-paragliders.com

