Rio de Janeiro sees tandem hang-gliding double fatality

A professional tandem hang glider pilot and his passenger both died in a tragic accident in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday 21 February.

Tandem pilot Rodolfo Pascoal Ladeira, 44, and his passenger, US tourist Jenny Colón Rodríguez, 36, crashed into the sea within sight of the normal landing strip on the beach.

Rodolfo Pascoal Ladeira. Photo: social media

According to a statement issued by the local hang gliding and paragliding club, pilot Ladeira died at the scene while passenger Rodríguez died later in hospital.

It is not known what caused the crash. A full investigation is underway, according to the statement issued by the Club São Conrado de Voo Livre, which oversees paragliding and hang gliding at the site.

In the statement, club president José Carlos Srour de Mello said that the accident happened at around 11am local time on Saturday morning.

The statement reads: “Preliminarily, it can be stated that the weather conditions were favourable for the sport. The equipment and aircraft had undergone all necessary inspections and were up to date. And the pilot possessed the required technical qualifications as a hang gliding and paragliding instructor, being one of the leading names in the national competition scene.”

It continues: “The take-off, as reported by the ramp inspectors, was carried out normally.”

The launch is in the forest in the top right of the photo, landing is at the far end of the beach. Photo: cscvl.com.br

The flying site of Pedra Bonita in the south of Rio de Janeiro is one of the best-known, busiest and best organised in Brazil. Tandem hang gliding is a popular tourist activity in the city and the site sees scores of commercial flights every day.

Pilots launch from a dedicated ramp 500m AMSL in the hills overlooking the Atlantic coast. They then typically fly a circuit before setting up to land on the beach below.

According to the club statement the hang glider was on its approach to landing when it crashed “nose first” into the sea.

“Members and pilots who were on site went to assist Mr. Rodolfo and student Jenny. They requested support from a passing boat, which came to their aid.

“Simultaneously, the presence of the fire brigade, rescue helicopter team, ambulances, and all the necessary equipment for the rescue was requested.”

The rescue lasted approximately 15 minutes, according to local news reports. The pilot was given CPR on the beach but did not survive. The passenger was taken to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital in Leblon, a nearby suburb, but also did not survive.

The club said the hang glider was recovered for examination.

The accident was widely reported in Brazilian media and across social media. According to local news reports pilot Rodolfo Pascoal Ladeira was buried the next day, Sunday 22 February. Jenny Colón Rodríguez’s body was expected to be repatriated to the USA.

Flying was suspended at the site for three days out of respect.

The statement adds: “It is with immense sorrow and respect to the family of Mrs. Jenny Colón Rodríguez and Mr. Rodolfo Pascoal Ladeira that we express our most sincere condolences.”

Hang glider pilots first flew from Pedra Bonita in the early 1970s. Today it is a well maintained and popular launch with site marshalls who check pilot documentation and carry out safety checks.

A ‘double launch’ system means paraglider pilots take off from a launch directly below the hang glider ramp. As a result the launch area is very tightly controlled. The landing zone is similarly well marked with established set-up and landing approaches and windsocks.

From the launch at 517m the official landing is on Pepino Beach, a grassy area at the end of the beach near the club headquarters, or along a stretch of sand next to it.