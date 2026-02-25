Advance Tau DLS
Gear NewsNews

Advance unveil Tau DLS

Sports class racer designed for maximum performance

25 February, 2026, by Cross Country

Advance have unveiled the Tau DLS, a high-end EN-C two-liner for ambitious cross-country and sports-class competition pilots. With an aspect ratio of 6.5 and 73 cells, the Tau DLS combines “maximum performance” with “exceptionally precise handling and high efficiency”.

Advance have also partnered with the Sports-Class Racing Series (SRS) in sponsoring the Mexico round in November this year. They say the series is “an ideal platform for the development of modern sports-class wings.”

Advance Tau DLS


Built using Advance’s DLS (durable lightweight structure) technology, Skytex 38 is used for the leading edge and upper surface of the Tau DLS, with a mix of Skytex 32 and 27 hard finish for the profiles. Advance say their seamless weight range means that no pilot will find themselves caught between two sizes. “The Tau DLS guarantees the optimum balance of useful airspeed and climb performance in all flying conditions,” they say.

Advance Tau DLS
The wing comes in two standard colour schemes.


The Tau DLS weighs 4.4kg in the size 21 and a total of six sizes are available covering all-up weights from 60kg to 127kg. First deliveries will begin at the end of April.

advance.swiss

You may also like

A gaggle of paragliders at the SRS. Photo: Marcus King

SRS launches Pre-SRS Series as demand surges

The Sports Class Racing Series s launching a new “Pre-SRS” circuit in response to what organisers describe as the “phenomenal popularity”
Read More
Jim Black. Photo: Jim Black

‘I’m feeling top of the stack!’

Jim Black from the USA was the lucky pilot who won first prize in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2026. But which glider did he choose?
Read More
UP Torre

UP Paragliders unveil new EN-C Torre

UP Paragliders are now taking orders on their new EN-C wing, the Torre. It's a two-liner aimed at experienced pilots looking to go "full gas"
Read More

Premium Articles

Launching during the Wanderbird in Austria, 2025. Photo: Marcus King

The Head Game: Learning the language

Every paragliding flight is an opportunity to learn and develop mental skills that can make a difference, says mental coach Benjamin Gaudry
Read More
Mike Vergalla flying sure and steady during the SRS Àger in 2025 Photo: Marcus King

How to: Deal with motion sickness

“Motion sickness is a completely artificial disease”, reads one of the first lines in the Nasa report. That seems crazy, but it's true...
Read More
BGD Typhoon

Paramotoring: Power and Control

Three new paramotor wings from BGD, Niviuk and Ozone, aimed at beginners to expert pilots alike, are previewed and assessed.
Read More