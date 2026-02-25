Advance unveil Tau DLS

Advance have unveiled the Tau DLS, a high-end EN-C two-liner for ambitious cross-country and sports-class competition pilots. With an aspect ratio of 6.5 and 73 cells, the Tau DLS combines “maximum performance” with “exceptionally precise handling and high efficiency”.

Advance have also partnered with the Sports-Class Racing Series (SRS) in sponsoring the Mexico round in November this year. They say the series is “an ideal platform for the development of modern sports-class wings.”



Built using Advance’s DLS (durable lightweight structure) technology, Skytex 38 is used for the leading edge and upper surface of the Tau DLS, with a mix of Skytex 32 and 27 hard finish for the profiles. Advance say their seamless weight range means that no pilot will find themselves caught between two sizes. “The Tau DLS guarantees the optimum balance of useful airspeed and climb performance in all flying conditions,” they say.

The wing comes in two standard colour schemes.



The Tau DLS weighs 4.4kg in the size 21 and a total of six sizes are available covering all-up weights from 60kg to 127kg. First deliveries will begin at the end of April.

advance.swiss