UP Mana – lightweight versatility

“Ultra light and incredibly versatile” is how UP sum up the Mana, which is available in five sizes with different certifications and characteristics depending on wing loading.

Glider weights are from 2.3kg to 3.4kg. UP say the wing is easy to launch, very nice to thermal and has intuitive handling. The 21m2 is certified EN A from 50-70kg, where its handling is very easy and suitable for newcomers; from 71-100kg it’s EN B, and it can be flown up to 110kg with an EN-C rating, where it’s a dynamic and agile wing for high-wind soaring.

UP say, “Its super simple take-off behavior and its brilliant climbing ability combined with an intuitive and soft handling makes the Mana extremely easy and fun to fly”. Its versatility is clear – it can be used for soaring, thermalling, hike-and-fly, alpine adventures or strong-wind soaring.

The Mana is available with optional light risers, and comes with the Summiteer lightweight backpack (385g).

up-paragliders.com