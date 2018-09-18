Search
 
Gear News, News

UP Mana – lightweight versatility

Tuesday 18 September, 2018

“Ultra light and incredibly versatile” is how UP sum up the Mana, which is available in five sizes with different certifications and characteristics depending on wing loading.

Glider weights are from 2.3kg to 3.4kg. UP say the wing is easy to launch, very nice to thermal and has intuitive handling. The 21m2 is certified EN A from 50-70kg, where its handling is very easy and suitable for newcomers; from 71-100kg it’s EN B, and it can be flown up to 110kg with an EN-C rating, where it’s a dynamic and agile wing for high-wind soaring.

UP say, “Its super simple take-off behavior and its brilliant climbing ability combined with an intuitive and soft handling makes the Mana extremely easy and fun to fly”. Its versatility is clear – it can be used for soaring, thermalling, hike-and-fly, alpine adventures or strong-wind soaring.

The Mana is available with optional light risers, and comes with the Summiteer lightweight backpack (385g).

UP Mana specifications

up-paragliders.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE