U-Turn Morpheus NG freestyle wing

U-Turn’s Morpheus freestyle/acro wing has been revamped and re-released: now we have the Morpheus NG (Next Generation).

It’s made for pilots starting out in freestyle, and it’s capable of everything including infinite tumbling, but offers the peace of mind of EN-D certification.

At 5.5 its aspect ratio is a touch lower than the Blackout Plus (5.63) and the Joker (5.65) and it’s available in 19m² and 21m² sizes.

Bastienne Wentzel got the very first one off the production line and took it to Turkey to try it out. You can read her review in issue 206. (Not a subscriber? You can subscribe here, or buy 206 as a single issue here).

u-turn.de