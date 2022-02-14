fbpx
Meryl Delferriere, Honorin Hamard and Baptiste Lambert at the Colombia PWC 2022 . Photo: PWCA
Comps and Events, News

Triumph in Colombia for Honorin Hamard and Zeno 2

Monday 14 February, 2022

Honorin Hamard ushered in a new generation of high-performance serial class paragliders at the weekend when he won the Colombia Paragliding World Cup flying the new Ozone Zeno 2 (EN D) – beating a field packed full of CCC competition-class gliders.

The win, which came at the end of the extremely high level, six-task competition in Roldanillo, was Honorin’s second competition win on the new two-line EN D wing. He won the British Winter Open, held at the same site of Roldanillo in Colombia the week before, too.

Honorin Hamard and the new Ozone Zeno 2. Photo: PWCA

Honorin Hamard and the new Ozone Zeno 2. Photo: PWCA

Paired with an Ozone Submarine harness, Honirin, an Ozone test pilot, beat Ozone team pilot Meryl Delferriere (FRA) by just six points.

Meryl, who was flying an Ozone Enzo 3, placed second overall and first woman. It is the first time that a woman has been on the overall podium in a fully valid World Cup, according to the PWCA.

Baptiste Lambert (FRA), also flying an Enzo 3, was third overall. Overall, France and Ozone dominated, with seven French pilots and eight Ozone gliders in the top 10.

Yael Margelisch (CH) and Elisabeth Egger (IT) were second and third on the women’s podium.

The competition ran 7-13 February 2022 and saw six scoring tasks.

The next Paragliding World Cup event is scheduled for Baixo Guandu, Brazil from 26 March to 2 April 2022.

Full results

