Triple Seven Rook 3 (high EN-B)

Wednesday 19 February, 2020

Triple Seven’s much anticipated high EN-B, the Rook 3, is certified and available to order in MS (80-95kg). Three more sizes will follow shortly.

The team say they worked hard to get excellent performance and “the right feel” for this wing, which is targeted at ambitious leisure pilots looking to do longer cross-countries with good passive safety.

The aerofoil design was based on the EN-C Queen 2, “which has been on just about any podium over the last two-years period!” and it benefits from a new light-to-operate B/C steering system.

777 limited the use of plastics so the Rook 3 can be packed small without damaging it, and they have stuck with the Dominico N30 and N20 fabrics they used on the Rook 2, which “proved the best choice for the longevity of the wing”. The lines are a mixture of sheathed, and unsheathed red Kevlar.

The colour-way is similar to the Gambit, designed to minimise seams which the company say results in less pressure leakage from the sail.

Triple Seven Rook 3 colours

 

The four sizes will be S , MS, ML and L, and they will have 15kg weight ranges.

777gliders.com

