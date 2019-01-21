Thermik 2019: On the sofa with Hannes Papesh
Monday 21 January, 2019
VIDEO
Lawrie Noctor gets the lowdown on the ever-expanding range of Phi paragliders at paragliding trade show Thermik 2019. Is Phi planning a comp coup for the future or is it all about staying simple in EN A and B?
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
Phi have announced a new hike-and-fly wing, the Viola, which is to be made in eight sizes, ranging from 14 to 26m² (projected areas)
Read more
Hannes Papesh and the team at Phi have followed up their first two EN-A wings with the Tenor, an EN-B
Read more
Safety, simplicity and usable performance is the promise, but does it deliver? Marcus King finds out
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Print edition
Published since 1988
The highest production values
Gorgeous photography
Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Digital edition
Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
The same content as the printed magazine
Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Print and digital
Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE