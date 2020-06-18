fbpx
Phi Beat: mid EN-B

Thursday 18 June, 2020

Phi have announced the new Beat: the fifth EN-B in their range (including lightweight versions). It fits in the range between the Tenor/Tenor Light and Maestro/Maestro X-Alps.

“We want to make sure that every pilot finds the right wing for himself”, designer Hannes Papesh explains. Phi say the Beat is a well balanced wing, very precise with excellent feedback.

It has 56 cells, a flat aspect ratio of 5.3 and robust, sheathed lines. Phi say its complex structure gives it excellent form stability, which is what makes the handling and feedback so good. It combines this handling with good performance, and excellent behaviour in manoeuvres.

It is available in six sizes, for weight ranges from 50kg to 130kg, in blue, lime or gold.

 

 

phi-air.com

