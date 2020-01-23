Théo de Blic joins team Nova

Three-time Acro Paragliding World Cup Champion and regular Cross Country magazine columnist Théo de Blic has joined Nova.

Théo’s contract with Gradient finished at the end of 2019, and his new long-term contract is with the Austrian manufacturer. Nova are not known as an acro brand, but Théo’s role with the company will be much further-reaching than acro. However, designer Philipp Medicus has said that, “First of all, we will develop the perfect wing for Théo”. So far so good, judging from Théo’s performance on the photo in the video above.

“To my own surprise, our ‘normal’ wings benefit from the work on Théo’s proto”, Philipp continued. The more I work on the acro wing, the more excited I get. There are more similarities with a standard wing than I initially thought”.

Théo’s primary role will be helping Nova to promote their brand, and he will continue to compete at top-level acro competitions on his Nova acro wing. “Acro is my speciality and my passion”, he says, though he also hopes to make some space in his busy competition calendar for hike-and-fly competitions. “I love to run in the mountains and I love to fly”.

nova.eu