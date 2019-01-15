Search
 
Terje Hansen wins the XC Prize Draw 2019!

Tuesday 15 January, 2019

Prize draw manufacturers

Terje Hansen from Norway was the lucky winner of a brand new paraglider in the January Cross Country Magazine Prize Draw.

He won a new EN A, B or C paraglider of his choice from either Advance, Apco, Gin, Nova, Ozone, Skywalk, Supair or Triple Seven.

Terje, who has been a subscriber for 12 years and is a “dedicated Advance pilot” was overjoyed when he heard the news.

He chose an Advance Sigma 10 for his new wing. “I have flown the Sigma 8 and Sigma 9, so the choice must be an Advance Sigma 10.”

He added: “If I am so lucky to also select colours, I favour the Pacific.”

All subscribers of Cross Country Magazine are automatically entered into two prize draws each year. The January 2019 prize draw also saw pilots winning a flying holiday for two in Austria, a Naviter Hyper flight instrument, and a Supair helmet.

The full list of winners is:

First prize: Terje Hansen, Norway
A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing from Advance, Apco, Gin, Nova, Ozone, Skywalk, Supair or Triple Seven.

Second Prize: Steve Moore, UK
A paragliding holiday for two people to Austria for one week with SkyClub Austria

Third prize: Robert Maguire, Canada
A Naviter Hyper compact all-round flight computer.

Fourth Prize: Raitis Zvejnieks, Latvia
A tough, strong, lightweight and good-looking Supair Helmet

Runners Up
Velodrom sunglasses: Mathieu Esclamadon, France
Magnetic Go-Pro mount: Sara Gill, France
XC Fastback Bag: Daniel Sack, Austria
XC Book of their choice: Necati Akgun, Turkey
XC Retrieve sign: Edson Casagrande, Brazil
XC T-shirt: Marc Tobias, Germany
XC T-shirt: Olav Styrk Grimstad, Norway
XC Cap: Jonathan Hagan
XC Cap: Louise Rafferty, UK

Congratulations to all the winners. If you didn’t win, don’t worry, there will be another Cross Country Subscribers Prize Draw in the middle of the year. Good luck!

