Syride chart shows lockdown impact on paragliding

Tuesday 31 March, 2020

A chart from Syride shows how the French and international flying scenes have crashed since the coronavirus lockdown started.

With most pilots unable to fly because of lockdown, activity in the paragliding world has almost ceased completely.

The chart shows the number of flights uploaded to the Syride.com database in March 2020. Syride make paragliding and free flight instruments, and run a daily database of flights from pilots using Syride GPS/varios. They have more than 600,000 flights logged in their database.

Syride-Chart-850

Flights in France and worldwide logged in the Syride database in March 2020. Image: Syride

Syride’s Gael Lafond said: “This chart was produced for our internal use. It displays flights published on Syride.com before and after the lockdown.”

The big peaks are the early weekend flying activity in early March. Orange is the whole world, blue is France.

Lockdown started on 17 March in France, and was 100% enforced two days later.

For the second half of March the graph shows zero flights are taking place in France, with much less activity in the rest of the world.

Flying is not allowed in most Alpine and EU countries and many US states because of the coronavirus confinement. Pilots in many countries are not allowed to leave their house except for essential reasons.

