Air³ flight instrument. Photo: Marcus King

Air³ have enabled Android’s voice command features on their “new generation flight instrument”.

With the arrival of submarine harnesses, Air³ say it is no longer easy to interact with flight instruments and that voice commands are a “simpler solution” than Bluetooth remote controls.

After installing the Android Voice Access app, users can control actions such as switching pages, scrolling and zooming within their flight application of choice; or even switch between apps with a voice command.

After saying “show grid”, the screen will divide into numbered squares. Saying “tap” and the number of the square will simulate clicking that area. Air³ say this can be very useful for zoom and waypoint widgets.

Because their device is based on smartphone and tablet technology, Air³ say the features are “almost unlimited”.

fly-air3.com