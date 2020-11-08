fbpx
Win a brand new Oudie 5 Pro in the Cross Country Pilot Survey 2020
Latest, News

Pilot survey 2020: Win a brand new Oudie 5 Pro

Sunday 8 November, 2020

Complete the Cross Country 2020 Pilot Survey for your chance to win a brand new Naviter Oudie 5 Pro.

Take the survey

Every few years we run a readership survey about what people fly and how much flying they do. It really helps us build a picture of what the flying scene is like, and helps us make a better magazine and website.

We’d really appreciate it if you could take five minutes to fill it in.

As a Thank You for taking part, everyone who fills it in will be automatically entered into a draw to win a brand new Naviter Oudie 5 Pro worth €875.

Plus, we’re giving everyone who completes the survey a £5/€5 money-off voucher to use at our online XC Shop – you get it as soon as you have completed the survey.

All your answers will remain confidential – we will not share your name, email address or answers with anyone outside Cross Country Magazine. You can also choose to fill it in anonymously.

If you have already completed the survey then you are in the draw – there is no need to fill it in again.

Thank you for your time and help!

Take the survey

