Swing release new light version of Miura RS

Swing have launched a new lighter version of their entry-level glider, the Miura 2 RS. It is described as a “performance glider” suitable for newly qualified pilots looking to make their first cross country flights.

Using their D-Lite “lightweight build, smart reinforcement” construction concept Swing say they have reduced the weight by about a kilo, making it ideal for hike-and-fly missions too.

The wing is “your future-proof (first) paraglider with hike-and-fly potential – the perfect first date with the most beautiful sport in the world,” they say.

Like the original, it comes with an innovative speed limiter which allows it to be flown as both an EN-A and an EN-B. “The idea is to start with the speed limiter on and increase your confidence while flying it as an EN-A. Then when you feel you want to move on, just remove the speed limiter and you have a completely familiar wing that is now a low EN-B,” say Swing.

The speed limiter is easy to install thereby making the Miura 2 RS D-Lite suitable for both the newly licensed pilot and the recreational pilot with cross country ambitions.

The original Miura 2 RS was designed as “a high-performing entry-level intermediate wing with maximum safety reserves”. Characteristics include easy-to-launch behaviour and an intuitive playful feel in the air, Swing say.

The D-lite series was developed for pilots who value comfort, flexibility and durability as well as performance, explain Swing. “Whether thermal flying, XC adventures, hike-and-fly tours or travelling – with the D-lite, every flight becomes a real ‘delight’.”

The original Stellar RS weighed 4.4kg for the size small, the new D-lite version weighs 3.6kg. Swing say certification tests for sizes XS to XL have been completed and the wing is available in five sizes from a weight range of 60kg to 132kg. It comes in four colours.

swing.de