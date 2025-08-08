Swing Miura RS D-Lite
Gear NewsNews

Swing release new light version of Miura RS

Beginner friendly Miura RS D-Lite is a kilogram lighter

8 August, 2025, by Cross Country

Swing have launched a new lighter version of their entry-level glider, the Miura 2 RS. It is described as a “performance glider” suitable for newly qualified pilots looking to make their first cross country flights.

Using their D-Lite “lightweight build, smart reinforcement” construction concept Swing say they have reduced the weight by about a kilo, making it ideal for hike-and-fly missions too.

The wing is “your future-proof (first) paraglider with hike-and-fly potential – the perfect first date with the most beautiful sport in the world,” they say.

Like the original, it comes with an innovative speed limiter which allows it to be flown as both an EN-A and an EN-B. “The idea is to start with the speed limiter on and increase your confidence while flying it as an EN-A. Then when you feel you want to move on, just remove the speed limiter and you have a completely familiar wing that is now a low EN-B,” say Swing.

The speed limiter is easy to install thereby making the Miura 2 RS D-Lite suitable for both the newly licensed pilot and the recreational pilot with cross country ambitions.

The original Miura 2 RS was designed as “a high-performing entry-level intermediate wing with maximum safety reserves”. Characteristics include easy-to-launch behaviour and an intuitive playful feel in the air, Swing say.

The D-lite series was developed for pilots who value comfort, flexibility and durability as well as performance, explain Swing. “Whether thermal flying, XC adventures, hike-and-fly tours or travelling – with the D-lite, every flight becomes a real ‘delight’.”

Miura RS 2 D-lite specs

The original Stellar RS weighed 4.4kg for the size small, the new D-lite version weighs 3.6kg. Swing say certification tests for sizes XS to XL have been completed and the wing is available in five sizes from a weight range of 60kg to 132kg. It comes in four colours.

swing.de

You may also like

Cross Country Prize Draw Summer 2025

Cross Country Prize Draw 2025 winners revealed

The winner has the enviable choice of deciding which solo glider they want to fly from either Advance, Ozone, Supair or Swing.
Read More
Cross Country Prize Draw Summer 2025

Win a wing in our Summer Prize Draw

Now's the very best time to join the family and subscribe. You could win a new paraglider of your choice in our draw – what would you choose?
Read More
Dudek Halo

“Perfect first wing”: Dudek’s Halo

Dudek have released a new school wing, the EN-A Halo. They say it is designed to be as easy as possible for students and instructors to use
Read More

Premium Articles

The UK’s Amazing May

May saw some of the best spring flying weather the UK has ever seen – two pilots share their inspirational stories
Read More

Life Lessons from the Sky

New Zealand adventure pilot Nick Neynens has written an inspirational book about his adventures on the wing
Read More
Tom de Dorlodot

What if…?

Discover what happens after an accident. What if you smashed yourself up? Learn how others faced the challenge of flying again.
Read More