Soaring at the beach in Albania
Pilots and profiles

Living the Dream

From hang-gliding wunderkind to paragliding instructor, X-Alps pilot, globetrotter, photographer, and international guide, Michael Gebert tells Ed Ewing why adventure has always been at the heart of everything he does.

8 December, 2025, by Ed Ewing | Photos: Tobi Böck, Alex Fuchs, Michael Gebert and Bastian Morell

Weirdly, paragliding guide Michael Gebert is at home. “I am not always away!” he laughs. Outside the sun is shining and it is warm for the time of year. “There is föhn,” he says, gesturing outside. Outside is southern Germany, in the Alps, and it’s where he was born, raised and lives today.

“My father was a hang-glider pilot, so I was always around flying,” he explains. “I was into it and was motivated to start as soon as I could.”

As a teenager in the early 1990s you might expect him...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Paul Guschlbauer launches from Hahnenkamm Kitzbühel during Wanderbird

‘Adventure is what drives me in life’

Paul Guschlbauer explains why he loves sharing the joys of adventure and how he came to found Wanderbird hike-and-fly.
Read More
David Sassudelli

On launch with: David Sassudelli

Pilot and mountain guide David Sassudelli shares his progression story and 'that' launch during the Red Bull X-Alps.
Read More
Solene Rombourg. Photo: Muriel Vandenbempt

My Flying Life: Solène Rombourg

"That day, I understood how thin the line is." The traveller and adventure paraglider pilot tells us what matters most
Read More