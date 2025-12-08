Living the Dream

Weirdly, paragliding guide Michael Gebert is at home. “I am not always away!” he laughs. Outside the sun is shining and it is warm for the time of year. “There is föhn,” he says, gesturing outside. Outside is southern Germany, in the Alps, and it’s where he was born, raised and lives today.

“My father was a hang-glider pilot, so I was always around flying,” he explains. “I was into it and was motivated to start as soon as I could.”

As a teenager in the early 1990s you might expect him...