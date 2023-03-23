Swing Mitos 2 RS: a safe and easy beginner wing, with Rast technology

The Mito 2 RS is Swing’s new beginner wing for schools. It’s a bit lighter than its predecessor at 3.9kg to 5.2kg across the sizes, and has Swing’s Rast system.

The glider has a flat aspect ratio of 4.85 and 34 cells. Swing say it’s really easy to launch, with “uncomplicated and harmonious” launching behaviour and no overshoot tendency. The leading-edge supports are Nitionol rods, an “indestructible memory material” that mean the glider will retain these launch characteristics for a long time.

Everything is designed for ease of use, from the webbing risers that are coloured and marked L and R at the clip-in points, to the brake handles that are coloured to match the risers. It’s available in five sizes that cater for all-up weights from 55kg to 125kg.

swing.de