Mac Para Elixir EN-C
Gear NewsNews

Mac Para release high EN-C Elixir

"Performance levels of an EN-D"

1 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Mac Para’s newly released Elixir is a high-performance two-liner in the high EN-C category aimed at XC pilots upgrading from traditional EN-C wings, comp and sports class pilots as well as hike-and-fly enthusiasts seeking a “highly capable wing”.

The primary goal say Mac Para was to create a wing that offers experienced pilots “performance levels approaching those of the EN-D class”, while retaining a compact design, forgiving handling characteristics, and the passive safety of an EN-C. Within Mac Para’s range, it sits between the Verve and the Magus comp wing.

Like the Verve, the Elixir uses proven Nitinol reinforcements and the same internal structure, while introducing a higher cell count. It has an aspect ratio of 6.68 and has a more refined high-performance aerofoil.

Mac Para say characteristics include improved efficiency in weak conditions, higher top speed, better glide performance at speed and precise handling combined with excellent stall resistance. Technical features include an “efficient two-line architecture that minimises line drag”, nitinol reinforcements to ensure profile stability and long-term durability.

Additional characteristics say Mac Para include a good collapse resistance and high passive safety. It is available in four sizes and weighs 4kg in size 22 (80-88kg).

macpara.com

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