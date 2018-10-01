Search
 
Gear News, News

Swing Agera RS – EN-C with RAST

Monday 1 October, 2018

Swing say the Agera RS, their first EN-C wing to benefit from RAST technology, takes EN-C performance to new heights. They say it has the handling and feel of a two-liner but the safety and stability that comes with EN-C certification.

It is aimed at cross-country and competition pilots “who fly actively and are able to detect canopy stability problems, and prevent them at the outset or minimise their repercussions. The pilot must be able to safely master all common descent methods”.

Swing say the Agera RS is a good stepping stone to an EN-D or CCC competition wing. It is optimised for flying fast and is designed to be piloted on the rear risers. 90% of the load is taken by the As and Bs, Swing say, with the Cs only coming into play when you use the brakes, or in the event of canopy deflations.

The Agera RS has competition lines and is made from high-tech fabric from Sakai Ovex (Japan) with nitinol rods and “an intelligent lightweight construction that prevents the canopy from warping”.

Swing Agera RS specs

The Agera RS will be available in five sizes in winter 2018. Swing say it is important to respect the weight ranges of this wing, which have quite narrow tolerances.

Swing Agera RS

swing.de

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE