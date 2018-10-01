Supair’s Skypper 2 pod harness

Supair have updated their top-of-the-range pod harness, unveiling the new Skypper 2 at the 2018 Coupe Icare. They say it is improved in terms of both comfort and safety.

Its thick foam protector is shaped for a clean aerodynamic silhouette, and offers more shock absorption than the original. A stiff back rest offers good support for long flights, and Supair say the new geometry means it is precise to pilot, but more roll stable than the original.

It has a seat plate, and a large cockpit with an instrument panel large enough for a tablet. The cockpit can be removed and a second second rescue parachute pocket fitted in its place. It has a drogue chute pocket, plenty of storage space and pockets, and the adjustability to tailor the fit.

The Skypper 2 is available in bright blue and green, and a more sober black and grey version and will retail at around €1,650.

