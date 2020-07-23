Supair Walibi 3 / Minimax 3 tandem harnesses

Supair have released a new pair of tandem harnesses: Walibi 3 for the pilot, and Minimax 3 for the passenger.

They were designed together to be flown as a pair. The pilot’s Walibi 3 has split legs, removable Bumpair protection for the back and under the seat, and a removable selfie-stick holder. It is available in two sizes, SM and L.

The parachute pocket on the Walibi 3 has been redesigned with a different flap system and a handle which lies flat against the harness, where it is less at risk of an accidental deployment during launch.

The passenger Minimax 3 harness is one-size-fits-all, suitable for passengers of 155cm to 200cm. It has a seat plate and underseat protection, and a carefully shaped back stowage pocket that won’t impede the pilot

A pair of blue grab-handles are somewhere safe for the passenger to hold onto if they want to, and the layered design of the back support makes it comfortable for different sized passenger, Supair say.

The Walibi 3 and Minimax 3 harnesses are available to order from mid-July 2020, for delivery in September.

