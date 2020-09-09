fbpx
Supair Step Light – lightweight high-B

Wednesday 9 September, 2020

Supair have released the lightweight high-B Step Light, which is available in four sizes with first deliveries expected late September 2020.

A cross-country wing, Supair say it has good performance and the same great handling, efficient glide and climbing ability as the standard. It’s around a kilo lighter (4kg in size M instead of 5). The lighter sail means an even easier launch and better post-collapse behaviour due to reduced inertia.

Supair Step Light specs

It comes with new lightweight risers with C-control bars, similar to the Savage’s, and is available in sizes XS, S, M and ML in two colours, Ocean and Volcano.

supair.com

