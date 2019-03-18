Search
 
Supair Sora 2: tandem for professionals

Monday 18 March, 2019

Supair have released a new tandem paraglider, the Sora 2. It is aimed at the professional tandem market and will be available in 38m² and 42m² sizes.

The company say the Sora 2 has better performance and precision than the original Sora, and improved inflation behaviour. Pitch oscillations are minimal, even in turbulent air, making it relaxing to pilot and comfortable for the passenger.

The brake pressure is slightly firmer than the Sora’s, but it’s also more precise. It has nitinol reinforcements, and Supair say the sharknose and improved internal structure mean it distorts less in thermals.

Supair Sora 2

The canopy is made from 38g/m² Porcher Skytex on top, with 32g/m² Skytex on the undersurface. New-design tandem risers have trimmers and big-ear blockers.

The Sora 2 is available in four colours: Earth (green), Ocean (blue), Fluor (purple) and Fire (orange).

Supair Sora 2 specs

supair.com 

 

