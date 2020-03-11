Supair Savage: lightweight EN C

Photo: Guy Bolton

The big news from Supair at Stubai 2020 was the release of the Savage, their new lightweight EN-C. It’s a high-performance sports class wing, made “for moving fast, on the ground as well as in the air”.

It’s targeted at experienced pilots who fly actively and log at least 50 hours a year, for vol-bivouac and mountain adventures and races.

It has 67 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.5, and is made from Porcher Skytex 27 and 32. Supair say they spent a year maximising the glide performance while staying within the EN-C class.

They say has a usable low-speed range to make it easy to land at altitude, and is very stable in both pitch and roll at high speeds.

The Savage will be available in four sizes, XS to M (3.6kg to 4.3kg across the sizes), and Supair say all the sizes offer similar performance levels.

